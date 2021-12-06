Here Are Some of the , Best Games of 2021.
On Dec.
6, 'NME' announced its picks for the 20 best games of the year.
, Here are the top 10.
10, 'Life Is Strange: True Colors'.
9, 'Hitman 3'.
8, 'Tales of Arise'.
7, 'Unpacking'.
6, 'Psychonauts 2'.
5, 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'.
4, 'Deathloop'.
3, 'Forza Horizon 5'.
2, 'Resident Evil Village'.
1, 'Metroid Dread'