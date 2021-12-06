MacGruber Season 1

MacGruber Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released.

His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past -- Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St.

Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Directed by Jorma Taccone starring Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson, Timothy V.

Murphy release date December 16, 2021 (on NBC Peacock)