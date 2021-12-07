Munich The Edge of War Movie

Munich The Edge of War Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris.

It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war.

Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution.

With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference.

As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger.

With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?

Directed by Christian Schwochow starring George MacKay, Jeremy Irons, Jannis Niewohner, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sandra Huller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Erin Doherty, Anjli Mohindra, Ulrich Matthes, Alex Jennings, Anjli Mohindra, Robert Bathurst release date December 2021 (In select theaters) and January 21, 2022 (on Netflix)