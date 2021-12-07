Why are stolen African artifacts still in Western museums? | Jim Chuchu

African artifacts shown in museums worldwide are often not borrowed, but stolen -- and TED Fellow Jim Chuchu is on a mission to get them back.

Learn the sordid history behind how many of the collections in the West came to be, Chuchu's extensive work tracking and restoring Kenya's cultural heritage and what these efforts can mean for the wider African continent.

An urgent call for institutions to reconsider the morality of the objects they "own" and their significance to the communities from which they were taken.