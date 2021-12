Daily Tarot Card Reading : Knowing the source of your fear can help you find a solution. | Oneindia

Almost everyone is afraid of something at some point in their lives.

Fears are natural, and feeling them is a part of the human experience.

Your greatest fear is the aspect of life about which you are most scared and for which you most likely suffer phobias or nightmares.

"We are frightfully concerned with our own deaths, sometimes so much so that we forget the real purpose of our lives" - Brian L.

Weiss #TarotCardReading #Tuesday