Covid-19 update: India reports 6,822 new cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
Covid-19 update: India reports 6,822 new cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 6,822 fresh Covid cases and 220 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

#Omicron #Covid19 #CovidCases #CoronaDeaths