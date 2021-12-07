‘I’m excited’: John Legend has confirmed his Las Vegas residency

John Legend is 'excited' for his residency 'Love in Las Vegas' after seeing Gwen Stefani performing her 'Just A Girl' concert series at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.
John Legend is 'excited' for his residency 'Love in Las Vegas' after seeing Gwen Stefani performing her 'Just A Girl' concert series at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.
John Legend will bring Love in Las Vegas to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April.
John Legend is heading to Las Vegas! Live Nation announced on Monday (December 6) that the Grammy award-winning performer will be..