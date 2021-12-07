US announces diplomatic boycott on Beijing Olympics over Chinese rights abuses | Oneindia News

Today, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China.
#BeijingWinterOlympics2022 #US #JoeBiden
Today, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China.
#BeijingWinterOlympics2022 #US #JoeBiden
The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the..
US President Joe Biden said that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in an..