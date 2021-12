PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra got tested, vaccinated in Bihar? Probe ordered | Oneindia News

Did PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and actress Priyanka Chopra go all the way to primary health centres in Bihar to have themselves tested for Covid?

Covid test rolls included names of such VIPs and more in the South Bihar district of Arwal.

