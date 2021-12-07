The Darkness of the Road Movie

The Darkness of the Road Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Horror favorite Najarra Townsend (Contracted, Dementia: Part II) stars in the spine-chilling The Darkness of the Road, premiering on DVD and Digital December 14 from Uncork’d Entertainment.

A single mother and her young daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert.

After meeting a young female hitchhiker at a gas station, the mother realizes her daughter is missing.

As they search for her, a merciless force begins to torment the two women, unraveling a world of terror they must survive if they are to discover the terrifying truth behind the daughter's disappearance.

From director Eduardo Rodriguez (Fright Night 2, El Gringo), and also starring Leah Lauren and Johnny Whitworth (“The 100”, Empire Records), The Darkness of the Road will again remind you to be careful who you pick up on the road!