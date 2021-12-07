US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

China threatened to take "firm countermeasures" in response to Washington's plans to stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games over human rights abuses.
China threatened to take "firm countermeasures" in response to Washington's plans to stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games over human rights abuses.
Today, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in..
China has threatened the Biden administration with retaliation over its decision to impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter..