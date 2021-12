Bhima-Koregaon case: SC dismisses NIA appeal to stay Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail| Oneindia News

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday gave a big relief to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in the Koregaon-Bhima case, as it dismissed a plea of the NIA challenging Bombay High Courts ruling to grant her bail.

