Curious George Cape Ahoy Movie Clip

Curious George Cape Ahoy Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: With help from a local fisherman, his niece and an adorable baby seal, George embarks on a quest in search of the long-lost shipwreck of legendary sea captain Trumpet Tooter.

Director: Doug Murphy Writers: Glen Berger, Chuck Tately Stars: Jeff Bennett, Christopher Swindle, Hiromi Dames