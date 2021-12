Raab insists he was engaged with Kabul evacuation on holiday

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says he would not have gone on holiday had he known the UK would need to evacuate people from Afghanistan during the summer.

But Raab, who was foreign secretary at the time, insists he was "totally engaged" in the operation to help get as many people out of Kabul as possible.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn