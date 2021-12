PM hails Afghanistan evacuation as 'outstanding achievement'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the UK's efforts to evacuate people out of Afghanistan as "one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years".

He admitted some decisions took longer than expected but insisted "astonishing" things were achieved by the Foreign and Home Office.

Report by Alibhaiz.

