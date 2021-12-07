Drake Withdraws His 2022 Grammy Nominations

Last month, Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' was nominated for best rap album.

His song, "Way 2 Sexy," was up for best rap performance.

But on Dec.

6, the Canadian rapper withdrew from the prestigious awards show.

Sources say neither Drake nor his management team provided a reason for pulling out.

This isn't the first time Drake has clashed with the Grammys.

Last year, he criticized the organization for snubbing The Weeknd from its nominations list.

In 2019, he said no to performing and criticized the show as he accepted a Grammy for "God's Plan.".

I wanna let you know we're playing in an opinion-based sport not a factual-based sport, Drake, at 2019 Grammys, via CNN.

The top nominees this year are Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan.

31