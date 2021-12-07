New Trailer Offers Glimpse Into 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Polygon reports that a new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer has dropped just ahead of the movie's imminent release.

According to Polygon, the latest is probably the last trailer fans can expect before the movie is released on December 22.

Resurrections sees both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity.

The movie also welcomes newcomers to the series like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathon Groff.

Abdul-Mateen II reportedly appears to play a new version of Morpheus, while Groff plays a rebooted version of Agent Smith.

According to Polygon, the new simulation that Neo and Trinity are trapped in appears to be different from the previous Matrix universe in several key ways.

Most notable among these deviations are the changes to the iconic roles of Morpheus and Agent Smith.

The trailer also shows off a series of action scenes familiar to fans of the franchise, as well as showing off some of Neo's new abilities.

Besides still knowing kung fu, Neo now appears to have some telekinetic abilities that let him redirect missiles, blow up cars and blast agents.

Lana Wachowski, who directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lily, returns to direct Resurrections.

The film also features Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jada Pinkett Smith.

