Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Don McLean After She Broke His Record For 'American Pie'

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers, to Don McLean After She Broke, His Record For 'American Pie'.

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers, to Don McLean After She Broke, His Record For 'American Pie'.

CNN reports after Swift's re-release of "All Too Well" broke the record for the longest song to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, she sent flowers to the previous record holder.

Don McLean, writer of the song "American Pie" first held the record in 1972.

"American Pie" clocks in at 8 minutes and 37 seconds.

Swift's "All Too Well" comes in at just over 10 minutes.

The elder pop star took to social media to thank Swift for the flowers.

What a class act!, McLean on Swift upon receiving flowers, via Instagram.

What a class act!, McLean on Swift upon receiving flowers, via Instagram.

I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants.

, Taylor Swift, in a note to Don McLean, via 'CNN'.

I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants.

, Taylor Swift, in a note to Don McLean, via 'CNN'.

In speaking on losing the lauded record, McLean has zero regrets.

...nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.

, Don McLean, songwriter 'American Pie,' via 'CNN'.

...nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.

, Don McLean, songwriter 'American Pie,' via 'CNN'