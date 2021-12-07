Marvel Confirms 'Shang-Chi' Sequel Has Been Greenlit

Polygon reports that Marvel Studios has approved a sequel to 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'.

The news comes as little surprise, as the film was both a critical and commercial success.

On December 6, the news was confirmed by Marvel in a report by Deadline.

Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly return to write and direct the sequel.

Polygon reports that Cretton has likely signed a similar deal with Marvel as 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler.

Coogler reportedly signed on to not only develop 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' but also a Disney Plus series set in Wakanda.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer, said in a statement that Cretton , “has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”.

Polygon points out that the first 'Shang-Chi' film introduced a number of exciting jumping off points that reach into the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, no official word from Marvel on where the franchise is headed or when the 'Shang-Chi' sequel will be released.

