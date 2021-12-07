Credit: In the Know: Finds

The Solgaard suitcase has a versatile set of packing cubes built right into your suitcase

We’ve all been there.

You arrive at your destination after a long flight and have to tear through your suitcase looking for the right outfit.

The Solgaard Carry-On Closet unpacks right into a standing closet, so you can find everything you need without having to toss your clothes everywhere.

