Meet NASA’s new intake of astronauts who could one day walk on the Moon or Mars

NASA has revealed its latest cohort of astronauts.
The six men and four women could be picked for upcoming missions to the Moon or Mars.
NASA has revealed its latest cohort of astronauts.
The six men and four women could be picked for upcoming missions to the Moon or Mars.
Watch VideoNASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and..
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon..