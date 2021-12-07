How did Ed Sheeran 'almost kill' Sir Elton John?

Ed Sheeran "almost killed" Sir Elton John while shooting their festive music video after he kicked a "big metal bell" and it came close to hitting his pal on the head.
Ed Sheeran "almost killed" Sir Elton John while shooting their festive music video after he kicked a "big metal bell" and it came close to hitting his pal on the head.
A UK Christmas jumper company which has produced festive knits for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John has received their..
Sir Elton John said that “Christmas has come early” after his highly anticipated festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran topped..