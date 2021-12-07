US Sues Texas Over Allegedly Violating Voting Rights Act

On Dec.

6, the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas, claiming the state intentionally affected the voting power of Black and minority voters via redistricting plans.

The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas has violated section two by creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color or membership in a language minority group, Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General, via news conference.

According to the Justice Department, the 2020 Census pointed out that Latinos are on their way to becoming the largest population group in the state.

Additionally, non-white Latino voters make up less than 40% of Texas' population.

Soon after the release of 2020 Census data, the Texas Legislature enacted redistricting plans for the Texas Congressional delegation and the Texas House through an extraordinarily rapid and opaque legislative process, Complaint, via Reuters.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took to Twitter to condemn the lawsuit.

The Department of Justice's absurd lawsuit against our state is the Biden Administration's latest ploy to control Texas voters, Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, via Twitter.

This is the second time the Justice Department has sued Texas over voting rights this year.

The other lawsuit was in opposition to a new law geared toward curbing mail-in voting