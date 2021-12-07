Nick Cannon Grieves the Death of His 5-Month-Old Son to Brain Cancer

'Entertainment Tonight' reports that Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his youngest son, Zen.

On December 7, Cannon announced on his show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor.

'ET' reports that Zen, who was Cannon's seventh child, was born in June of this year.

On 'The Nick Cannon Show,' he shared that his young son was battling hydrocephalus.

The Mayo Clinic defines Hydrocephalus as , "the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain.

The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.".

According to 'ET,' the baby underwent brain surgery and a shunt to drain the excess fluid.

On his show, Cannon said that Zen took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving.

This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen, Nick Cannon, via 'The Nick Cannon Show'.

We woke up on Sunday -- I got to spend the weekend with him -- and I woke up on Sunday and was like, 'I feel like I want to go to the water.'

We got a chance to go to the ocean, Nick Cannon, via 'The Nick Cannon Show'.

Cannon tearfully shared that this weekend was the last time he held his son.

'ET' reports that the 41-year-old personality will take some time off from his show