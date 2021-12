Daily Tarot Card Reading: Positive affirmations can help you confront and overcome negative thoughts

Affirmations may appear to be unreasonable "wishful thinking" to you.

Consider positive affirmations in this light: many of us engage in repetitive exercises to improve our physical health, and affirmations are similar to mental and emotional exercises.

Positive mental repetitions can reprogram our thinking habits, causing us to think – and act – differently over time.

