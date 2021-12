Paloma Mami "Cosas De La Vida" (Live Performance) | Open Mic

Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami recently stopped by the Genius studio for a special performance of her latest hit “Cosas De La Vida.” The track—which was produced by Jay P Does It, Llama, Adriano Allahverdi, and G.O.K.B—is the first new single that the Latin Grammy Award nominee has dropped since the release of her debut album 'Sueños de Dalí' this past spring.