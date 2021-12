FBI Most Wanted S03E09 Run-Hide-Fight

FBI: Most Wanted 3x09 "Run-Hide-Fight" Season 3 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - While holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape.

Also, Gaines, Hana and Ortiz try to help from the outside, knowing their team’s family members are inside and at risk, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, December 14th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.