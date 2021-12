Bigg Boss 15: Case filed against Umar Riaz

One of the most popular contestants of 'Bigg Boss' Umar Riaz has landed himself in trouble.

A designer named Faizan Ansari has filed a police complaint against Umar for not giving credits to the designers of whose branded clothes he has been wearing in the show.

