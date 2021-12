'Disgusted': Tearful response of bereaved woman who lost mum to COVID over No.10 'Xmas party'

Lindsay Jackson, from the group 'Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice', told how she lost her own mother during the pandemic when asked about reports of a festive party at Downing Street last December.She said the reports of the party were 'bad enough', but seeing the Prime Minister's staff appear to laugh about the event 'doubles down on the awfulness'.