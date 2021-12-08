'They look like they are laughing at us': Newsreader tears into video of Downing Street staff laughing over Xmas party

The host of ITV News at Ten has lambasted the government over a video of Boris Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after an alleged rule-breaking festive gathering.

The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020 in a video from a mock press conference obtained by ITV News.

On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.

Reporting on the video, which was obtained by ITV journalist Paul Brand, Tom Bradby opened the news segment by saying: "They literally look as if they are laughing at us.

You.

Me.

All of us."