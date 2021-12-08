Santa brings Christmas gifts to fish in Bangkok aquarium

An aquarium in Bangkok celebrates Christmas by holding special shows which divers are dressed up in Santa Claus costumes to feed sharks and fish.
The event with will be held once a day from December 14 to December 26, 2021.
