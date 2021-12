PM apologises 'unreservedly' over Downing St party video

Boris Johnson says he is "furious" and "apologises unreservedly" after the emergence of a video showing government aides seemingly joking about holding at Christmas party in Downing Street during Covid lockdown in 2020.

The prime minister denies a party took place but announces an investigation by the cabinet secretary into the issue.

Report by Blairm.

