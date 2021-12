SNP call for prime minister resignation at PMQs

The Scottish National Party's House of Commons leader Ian Blackford says Boris Johnson is "losing the trust of the people" and calls for him to resign.

The prime minister responds by accusing the SNP and Labour of playing politics, adding "I am going to get on with the job".

Report by Blairm.

