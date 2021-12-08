HoYo Fest brings Genshin Impact theme cafe to Singapore

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo announced in October that HoYo FEST would be held in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.HoYo FEST, an annual celebration held for the players included collaboration cafes, with themes after miHoYo games Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis.The cafes will have special set menus, as well as pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise such as badges, pins and figurines.

Guests at the cafes can also get a mystery gift box by ordering collaboration combos or spending a certain amount of money.Yahoo Gaming Southeast Asia visited the Genshin Impact theme cafe at Aniplus Cafe in Singapore to find out what it was like.Our verdict?

It's definitely something for the fans, but if you're a big fan of the Inazuma arc characters such as Kujou Sara, Kamisato Ayaka or Yoimiya, you might feel a little left out.But if you're like Paimon, and just want some delicious-looking Genshin Impact-themed food, you've come to the right place!According to Aniplus Cafe, the event will end on 16 December, so be sure to reserve your slots if you'd like to indulge in some Genshin love with your friends!For more, read: Genshin, Honkai dev miHoYo bringing HoYo FEST to SEA