Watch the Hilarious Moment a Two-year-Old Dropped the F-bomb After Losing a Game of Fortnite With Her Dad
Watch the Hilarious Moment a Two-year-Old Dropped the F-bomb After Losing a Game of Fortnite With Her Dad

A two-year-old got so invested in her dad’s game of Fortnite, she dropped the f-bomb when he lost.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.