Australia diplomatically boycotts Beijing Winter Olympics after USA’s decision | Oneindia News

Days after the United State of America diplomatically boycotted the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said, that their allies weighed similar moves to protest China’s human rights record, Australia has also decided to diplomatically boycott the Beijing winter Olympics.

