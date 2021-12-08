Alfie Boe and Michael Ball recall how their agents tried to stop them from auditioning for Les Mis, how whistling in the theatre

The world's ultimate musical duo, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball, join Kate in a trip down memory lane, as they reveal how they were both told not to audition for Les Mis, but why they did it anyway, and how this led to them singing together for over a decade.

Tune in!

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow on Instagram (@whitewineqt) & Twitter (@WhiteWineQT) to keep up to date with the latest guests, news and more.