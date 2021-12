Norway considers replacing ‘sparse’ Trafalgar Square Christmas tree

Trafalgar Square’s iconic Christmas tree has some people a little underwhelmed this year.

Oslo council is set to vote on whether to send a new one, after the seasonal spruce was branded “flea-bitten” and “sparse”.

Report by Burnsla.

