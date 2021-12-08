Who is KallMeKris? The breakout social media star dominates TikTok and YouTube

KallMeKris was named YouTube's top breakout creator of 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the 25-year-old Canadian comedian. The content creator is known for her funny skits, reaction videos and taste-testing segments. She's not just making waves on YouTube where she has 4.3 million subscribers, but also on TikTok where she has 40 million followers and Instagram where she has 1.5 million. Kris Collins uses the handle KallMeKris on social media.

She was born on July 1, 1996 and is currently 25 years old.

She hails from Canada.Before making content, KallMeKris worked as a hairdresser from home and on television sets including Riverdale.However, the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown prevented her from working.

Her brother convinced her to download TikTok and she started creating comedy skits. Fans love the different personas she takes on, like a dude-bro named Chad, a tiny-handed toddler, a woman named Janet and her son Riley along with her 12-year-old self.