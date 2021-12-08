Woman leaves grandma in 'happy tears' with surprise trip to see the Radio City Rockettes

A woman stunned her 96-year-old grandmother with the surprise of a lifetime.Shelby Hoefling noticed her grandma's admiration of New York City's Radio City Rockettes.Her grandmother was born in the city and got to see the Rockettes perform for the first time on her 12th birthday in 1937.Hoefling wanted to make sure that wasn't the last time."Surprising my grandma with a trip to NYC, where she was born 96 years ago, and two tickets to see the Rockettes," Hoefling said.The official Rockettes TikTok even responded.It turns out the big surprise was that they got to meet the Rockettes after the show