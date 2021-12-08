Dog owner hilariously discovers her pet 'only speaks Spanish'

Dog owner hilariously discovers her pet 'only speaks Spanish'.A woman had a laugh when she discovered her well-behaved rescue dog is fluent in Spanish.Kalee McGee revealed she adopted Max, a 4-year-old Chihuahua, from a shelter.any time McGee gave the dog a command, the Chihuahua didn't respond.McGee spent weeks trying to get Max to listen or understand why he wouldn't."We figured it out.

He only speaks Spanish.

Our little Chihuahua doesn't know English," she said.Max wouldn't respond to "sit," but he sat right down when McGee said "siéntate"