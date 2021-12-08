Justice Department Closes Most Recent Investigation of Lynching of Emmett Till

NPR News reports the United States Justice Department has ended the latest investigation of the lynching of Emmett Till.

In 1955, young Emmett was abducted, tortured and murdered after being accused of whistling at a white woman.

Roy Bryant and J.W.

Milam were eventually tried for the murder.

Facing an entirely white group of jurors, the two men were acquitted.

Carolyn Bryant Donham, who was married to Roy Bryant at the time, has since said that she lied when making the accusations against Till.

According to NPR, it was a recently-published book that had propelled the Department of Justice to reopen the investigation.

'The Blood of Emmett Till,' written by Timothy B.

Tyson and published in 2017, quotes Carolyn confessing that she hadn't been truthful back in 1955.

Months after their acquittal, Bryant and Milam confessed to killing Till in an interview with 'Look' magazine.

Bryant and Milam were never brought to trial again.

Emmett Till was merely 14 years old when he was brutally murdered.

A native Chicagoan, Till was visiting relatives in Mississippi at the time of his death.

