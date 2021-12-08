New Yorker baffles TikTok after revealing the ‘secret sound’ underneath Times Square

The Times Square fake subway grates are a huge part of New York City’s most popular landmark — but many people don’t even know they’re there.However, that fact is changing thanks to a viral video by New York-based TikToker Ariel Viera (@arielviera).In a recent clip, Viera revealed the source of a strange “secret sound” underneath Times Square.that sound comes from an area that looks like part of the New York City Subway but is actually a decades-old art installation.Viera shows a series of subway grates right in the middle of Times Square.

As he notes, it’s an area that millions and millions of tourists traverse each year.the subway grates aren’t actually real.

The grates, which create a low, quiet “humming” sound, were designed in 1977 by artist Max Neuhaus.TikTok users were blown away by the realization.

Many of them, even some New Yorkers, had no idea the fake subway grates were there.Viera’s clip is just the latest in a string of viral TikToks that reveal hidden secrets around New York