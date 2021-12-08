Here's how TikTok users are making their eyes go sideways for a trend

People are using a trick to make their eyes move in opposite directions.Most folks will be able to try this at home and luckily every video in the trend includes instructions on how to do it.“Look at the camera then look at something behind the camera,” TikToker @paigelayle captioned a video.“Look at the camera then look at something behind the camera,” TikToker @paigelayle captioned a video.First, she looked directly at the camera.

Then her eyes wandered to view something behind the lens.This caused her left eyeball to move further left and the right eye to move further right.The effect made it appear as though her eyes had slowly enlarged almost like a cartoon character.The video received 18.8 million views and sparked a trend where people repeated the trick.Most of the videos use Frank Sinatra’s “Let It Snow!

Let It Snow!

Let It Snow!” as the sound.TikToker @dannyphantom.exe exemplifies how to do the trend the best.1.

Stare into your camera lens while lip-syncing the first line of the song.2.

When you get to the “fire” lyric slowly move your gaze to focus on an object behind the lens as you continue to lip-sync.3.

Lastly react to your eye movements by poking fun at yourself