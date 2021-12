The end of Roe v. Wade -- and what comes next | Kathryn Kolbert

Roe v.

Wade, the landmark 1973 decision protecting people's right to have an abortion in the United States, will be overturned within a year, says reproductive rights attorney Kathryn Kolbert.

In this electrifying call to action, she breaks down the systematic attack against reproductive freedom in the US and envisions what a post-Roe world could look like.

"First, we've got to build a badass social justice movement," she says.