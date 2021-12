4 steps to hiring fairly -- and supporting criminal justice reform | Nyra Jordan

Many companies have made strides when it comes to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), but one group remains largely left out: people who have been involved in the criminal justice system.

Social impact investor Nyra Jordan introduces us to "fair chance hiring" -- the practice of hiring people with criminal justice records -- and shares four steps companies can take to make sure everyone has a shot at getting a job.