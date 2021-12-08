Counties Who Voted Trump Have Higher Chance of Dying From COVID-19, New Study Suggests

The Guardian reports those residing in counties won by Donald Trump in the 2020 election are almost three times more likely to die from COVID-19.

A study conducted by National Public Radio (NPR) analyzed data from deaths that occured in over 3,000 counties in the US since May 2021.

Experts say these deaths are directly correlated with the low vaccination rates of Trump-led counties.

White Republicans appear to be most hesitant to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Data from the Kaiser Family Fund shows 59% of Republicans have been vaccinated compared to 91% of Democrats.

Republicans have also been found more susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation.

According to the Kaiser Family Fund, 94% of Republicans believe one or more false statements about coronavirus and the vaccines.

We’ve seen lower levels of personal worry among Republicans who remain unvaccinated.

, Liz Hamel, VP public opinion and survey research Kaiser Family Fund, via NPR.

That’s a real contrast with what we saw in communities of color, where there was a high level of worry about getting sick.

, Liz Hamel, VP public opinion and survey research Kaiser Family Fund, via NPR.

As the pandemic presses onward, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 788,000 Americans