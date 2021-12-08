Experts Say Avoid These Foods For a Healthier Mind

Experts Say Avoid These Foods , For a Healthier Mind.

Experts Say Avoid These Foods , For a Healthier Mind.

It is never too late to alter your eating habits for a healthier mind.

Here are some foods to cut out or keep in moderation.

Fried Food.

Deep-fried and delicious, these foods make mouths water, but they could be negatively affecting your life.

Researchers find that fried food consumption is attributed to higher chances of depression.

Carbs.

Though carbohydrates don't often taste sweet, our bodies process them much as they would sugar.

Though carbohydrates don't often taste sweet, our bodies process them much as they would sugar.

Health experts say to try higher quality carbs like whole grains.

Nitrates.

A common preservative and color enhancer, nitrates are found in deli slices and cured meats.

Research shows a link between the consumption of nitrates and depression.

Research shows a link between the consumption of nitrates and depression.

More recent studies show that nitrates affect gut bacteria in a way that could cause bipolar disorder.

Sugars.

Studies have connected memory impairments to high-sugar diets.

The brain uses glucose, a form of sugar, as fuel.

Too much of it leads to less plasticity of the hippocampus, which controls memory.

The brain uses glucose, a form of sugar, as fuel.

Too much of it leads to less plasticity of the hippocampus, which controls memory.

Healthy eating can contribute to sharper focus and a better day!