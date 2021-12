New Upstate choir to perform inaugural holiday concert

CAROLS A IREN THE AIR IN MALDEN.NOW THAT SINGERS CAN GATHER INPERS.ONTHURSDAY NIGHT AT THE MALDENCULTURAL CENTER A NEW CHOIR GOTINTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT THEMALDEN CITY SINGERS HAVE ACONCERT COMING UP AFTER PANDEMICCANCELED LAST YEAR.PERFORMANCE THE FORMER HIGHSCHOOL CHOIR DIRECTOR SAYS SHE’SSO GRATEFUL OF HER GROUP.THE ONE THING THAT HAD BEE MNYEAM FODRR YEARS WAS TO START AMALDEN COMMUNITY CHOIR BECAUSEERTHE WAS W IAS BORN IN MALDENSO, YOU KNOW, I’VE BEEN HERE MYWHOLE LIFE.THE GROUP’S HOLIDAY CONCERT IS