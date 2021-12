Allegra Stratton delivers tearful apology after resigning

The prime minister's former spokesperson Allegra Stratton delivers a tearful apology as she resigns, after she was seen in a video with Downing Street officials, joking over a Christmas party that was allegedly held during Covid lockdown.

Report by Blairm.

